Fox Run Management L.L.C. Sells 16,508 Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated $MCHP

Fox Run Management L.L.C. lessened its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 37.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,109 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 16,508 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C.'s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCHP. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 174.0% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 548 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 1,555.0% during the 4th quarter. TOWER TRUST & INVESTMENT Co now owns 662 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 659 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.51% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCHP shares. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Barclays increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $91.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $84.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $97.52.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Trading Up 3.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $91.37 on Tuesday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $48.52 and a 52-week high of $105.91. The company has a market capitalization of $49.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 435.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Microchip Technology's revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Microchip Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.670-0.710 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Microchip Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 866.67%.

Insider Activity at Microchip Technology

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 3,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.87, for a total value of $333,220.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 28,573 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,596,428.51. This represents a 11.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.48, for a total transaction of $954,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 20,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,973,094.20. This represents a 32.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 553,302 shares of company stock valued at $49,673,635 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.94% of the company's stock.

Microchip Technology News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Microchip Technology this week:

Microchip Technology Profile

Microchip Technology Inc is a semiconductor company headquartered in Chandler, Arizona, that designs, develops and supplies a broad portfolio of embedded control and analog semiconductors. Its product lineup centers on microcontrollers (including the well-known PIC family), digital signal controllers and associated development tools and software, along with a range of mixed-signal and analog devices, nonvolatile memory, power management, timing, interface, wireless and security products. The company also provides integrated hardware and software solutions intended to simplify embedded design and accelerate time to market for OEMs and contract manufacturers.

Microchip's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including automotive, industrial automation, consumer electronics, communications, aerospace and defense, and Internet of Things (IoT) applications.

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