GE Vernova Inc. $GEV Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,594 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $11,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of GEV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova in the 4th quarter valued at $2,283,114,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 5,171.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,452,858 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,603,114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,406,326 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 1,907.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,156,197 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,325,842,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048,792 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,175,729 shares of the company's stock worth $722,956,000 after acquiring an additional 740,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in GE Vernova by 1,300.4% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 647,791 shares of the company's stock worth $423,377,000 after acquiring an additional 601,533 shares in the last quarter.

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GE Vernova News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting GE Vernova this week:

GE Vernova Price Performance

GEV opened at $963.70 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average price is $1,003.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $818.87. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12-month low of $458.65 and a 12-month high of $1,181.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 43.97% and a net margin of 23.81%.The company had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.84 earnings per share for the current year.

GE Vernova Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. GE Vernova's dividend payout ratio is 5.83%.

Insider Activity

In other GE Vernova news, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares in the company, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This trade represents a 72.42% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on GEV shares. Erste Group Bank raised GE Vernova to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer set a $1,303.00 target price on GE Vernova in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised GE Vernova from a "sell" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their target price for the stock from $560.00 to $1,100.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research lowered GE Vernova from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GE Vernova presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $1,090.76.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GE Vernova

About GE Vernova

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

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