Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Rocket Companies, Inc. $RKT

Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT - Free Report) by 156.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,852 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 74,296 shares during the period. Great Point Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Rocket Companies were worth $2,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 369.7% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,503 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 875.0% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. 4.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Rocket Companies alerts: Sign Up

Rocket Companies Price Performance

Shares of Rocket Companies stock opened at $15.75 on Friday. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $24.36. The stock's fifty day moving average is $15.99 and its 200 day moving average is $17.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.18 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 70.90 and a current ratio of 70.90.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.24 billion. Rocket Companies had a positive return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 1.02%.Rocket Companies's revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Companies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Rocket Companies this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RKT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Friday, December 19th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Citizens Jmp began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Rocket Companies from $24.00 to $16.50 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Compass Point began coverage on Rocket Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $20.25.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies Company Profile

Rocket Companies, Inc is a Detroit-based holding company whose businesses are centered on digital mortgage origination and related consumer finance and real estate services. The company grew out of the Quicken Loans franchise and completed an initial public offering in 2020. Founder Dan Gilbert remains a prominent figure associated with the firm, which operates a suite of brands that aim to simplify the home financing and buying experience through technology and scale.

The company's core activity is mortgage lending through its Rocket Mortgage platform, which offers online application, underwriting and servicing for home purchase and refinance loans.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Rocket Companies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Rocket Companies wasn't on the list.

While Rocket Companies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here