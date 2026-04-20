Hennessy Advisors Inc. Decreases Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Hennessy Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,011,461 shares of the pipeline company's stock after selling 33,600 shares during the quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $27,805,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Davis Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter worth $1,426,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $2,674,000. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $1,882,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 3.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,231,845 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $34,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 15.6% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 12,452,111 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $352,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,682,241 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,016,508.58. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $49,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 44,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,422,419.96. This represents a 3.34% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 49,598 shares of company stock worth $1,552,572 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Department of Energy approved expanded LNG export volumes for Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island terminal — this raises the company’s potential long‑term cash flows from LNG exports and improves the growth/valuation story for an otherwise mostly stable midstream business. DOE approval raises valuation questions

U.S. Department of Energy approved expanded LNG export volumes for Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island terminal — this raises the company’s potential long‑term cash flows from LNG exports and improves the growth/valuation story for an otherwise mostly stable midstream business. Positive Sentiment: An institutional investor (Baxter Bros Inc.) increased its stake by 21,840 shares in Q4 — institutional buying can signal conviction and provide a bid under the stock. Baxter Bros purchase

An institutional investor (Baxter Bros Inc.) increased its stake by 21,840 shares in Q4 — institutional buying can signal conviction and provide a bid under the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/outlet support: media pieces (The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) highlight KMI as an attractive dividend/midstream name and preview its dividend hike streak — this reinforces income‑investor demand. Motley Fool pick Dividend preview

Analyst/outlet support: media pieces (The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) highlight KMI as an attractive dividend/midstream name and preview its dividend hike streak — this reinforces income‑investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Market attention is elevated — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in KMI, which can increase intraday volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Investor search interest

Market attention is elevated — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in KMI, which can increase intraday volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings and webcast scheduled — Wall Street estimates and metric previews are circulating; results or guidance could move the stock more than the background news. Q1 estimates preview Earnings webcast

Q1 earnings and webcast scheduled — Wall Street estimates and metric previews are circulating; results or guidance could move the stock more than the background news. Negative Sentiment: KMI VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan (3.34% reduction in his holdings) — insider selling can be viewed negatively by some investors, though the trade was executed under a rule‑based plan which mutes the signal. SEC Form 4

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company's fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.38.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were given a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is currently 85.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on KMI shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $34.33.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on KMI

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

Further Reading

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