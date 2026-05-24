HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Dollar General Corporation $DG

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG - Free Report) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 151,399 shares of the company's stock after selling 15,385 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dollar General worth $20,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 39,988 shares of the company's stock worth $5,309,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Strategic Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $638,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company's stock worth $1,987,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $353,000. Finally, North Dakota State Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $2,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Dollar General

Here are the key news stories impacting Dollar General this week:

Negative Sentiment: Loop Capital slashed its price target on Dollar General to $110 from $145 and kept a hold rating, signaling more limited upside than before. MarketScreener

Loop Capital slashed its price target on Dollar General to $110 from $145 and kept a rating, signaling more limited upside than before. Negative Sentiment: Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from buy to hold and lowered its target to $110 from $140, adding to concerns that valuation and growth may be less compelling. MarketScreener

Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar General from to and lowered its target to $110 from $140, adding to concerns that valuation and growth may be less compelling. Negative Sentiment: HSBC cut long-term earnings forecasts for Dollar General across several future years, including FY2028 through FY2031, indicating analysts expect slower profit growth than previously modeled. MarketBeat

HSBC cut long-term earnings forecasts for Dollar General across several future years, including FY2028 through FY2031, indicating analysts expect slower profit growth than previously modeled. Negative Sentiment: KeyCorp also trimmed its FY2027 earnings estimate for Dollar General, reinforcing a cautious outlook ahead of upcoming results and guidance. MarketBeat

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DG. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, April 10th. BNP Paribas Exane reissued a "neutral" rating and set a $127.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Dollar General from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Dollar General in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Dollar General from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $141.12.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Dollar General

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of DG opened at $105.69 on Friday. Dollar General Corporation has a twelve month low of $95.11 and a twelve month high of $158.23. The stock's 50 day moving average is $117.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.36. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 3.54%.The company had revenue of $10.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Dollar General has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.100-7.35 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar General Corporation will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Dollar General's payout ratio is 34.45%.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation is a U.S.-based variety and discount retailer operating a large network of small-format stores that serve primarily rural and suburban communities. The company is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker DG and is headquartered in the Nashville/Goodlettsville, Tennessee area. Founded in 1939, Dollar General has grown from a regional operation into one of the nation's prominent low-price retailers focused on convenience and value.

Dollar General's stores offer a wide assortment of everyday consumables and household goods, including food and beverage items, cleaning supplies, health and beauty products, paper goods, apparel basics, seasonal merchandise and small household items.

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