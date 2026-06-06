Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Bought by Vise Technologies Inc.

Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 42.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,349 shares of the conglomerate's stock after buying an additional 6,360 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc.'s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,165,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 19,047 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 7,920 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,488 shares of the conglomerate's stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.91% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday. Argus upped their price target on Honeywell International from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Weiss Ratings lowered Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $275.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.04.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.76 and a 1 year high of $248.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business's 50-day moving average is $223.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.71.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The business had revenue of $9.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio is presently 67.42%.

Key Honeywell International News

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as HONA . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Article title

Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Article title

Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Article title

Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Article title

Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Article title

Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the favorable news flow, HON has recently traded lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or waiting for more clarity on the post-spin structure, reverse stock split, and the near-term earnings impact of the separation process. Article title

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Stories

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