Honeywell International Inc. $HON Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,189 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 397,961 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Honeywell International worth $198,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holos Integrated Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Get HON alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $268.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Thursday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Honeywell International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $248.04.

Get Our Latest Report on HON

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Honeywell International stock opened at $213.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $218.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.76 and a 12-month high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 11.37% and a return on equity of 42.29%. The business's revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.42%.

Honeywell International News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as HONA . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Article title

Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Article title

Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Article title

Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Article title

Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Article title

Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the favorable news flow, HON has recently traded lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or waiting for more clarity on the post-spin structure, reverse stock split, and the near-term earnings impact of the separation process. Article title

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Honeywell International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Honeywell International wasn't on the list.

While Honeywell International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here