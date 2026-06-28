Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys New Shares in FirstCash Holdings, Inc. $FCFS

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 34,170 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,476,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of FirstCash as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,037,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the company's stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company's stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FirstCash by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,260 shares of the company's stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 361 shares of the company's stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO R Douglas Orr sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.29, for a total transaction of $454,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 35,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,121,980.86. This trade represents a 5.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Paula K. Garrett sold 1,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.40, for a total transaction of $326,100.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,564 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,013.60. The trade was a 18.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 27,500 shares of company stock worth $6,243,104 over the last ninety days. 2.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

FirstCash Stock Performance

Shares of FirstCash stock opened at $212.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a PE ratio of 26.62 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.42, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. FirstCash Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $119.21 and a 12 month high of $235.97.

FirstCash (NASDAQ:FCFS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. FirstCash had a return on equity of 18.68% and a net margin of 9.15%.FirstCash's quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstCash Holdings, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstCash Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. FirstCash's payout ratio is 21.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered FirstCash from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $205.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of FirstCash from $242.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of FirstCash from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $198.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FCFS

FirstCash Profile

FirstCash, Inc NASDAQ: FCFS is a leading integrated operator of pawn stores and provider of short-term consumer loan services in the United States and Mexico. Through its retail pawn outlets, FirstCash offers collateral-based loans secured by personal property, enabling customers to access liquidity without a credit history or traditional bank account. The company also purchases, trades and sells a broad range of secondhand merchandise, including electronics, jewelry and power tools, through its network of conveniently located stores.

In addition to its pawn-broking activities, FirstCash provides unsecured consumer loans designed to meet urgent cash needs.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCFS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS - Free Report).

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