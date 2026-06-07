ING Groep NV Reduces Position in Honeywell International Inc. $HON

ING Groep NV lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON - Free Report) by 20.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,138,835 shares of the conglomerate's stock after selling 294,179 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International makes up about 1.3% of ING Groep NV's portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. ING Groep NV owned approximately 0.18% of Honeywell International worth $222,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,658 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,231 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Facet Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 9,455 shares of the conglomerate's stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Honeywell International

Here are the key news stories impacting Honeywell International this week:

Positive Sentiment: Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as HONA . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Article title

Honeywell set a June 15 record date for the planned spin-off of Honeywell Aerospace, with the distribution expected on June 29; shareholders are expected to receive one share of the new Aerospace company for every two HON shares, and the new stock is expected to trade as . This creates a clearer breakup story that many investors may view as a value-unlocking catalyst. Positive Sentiment: Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Article title

Analyst commentary remained constructive, with Goldman Sachs and RBC both reiterating bullish views and raising price targets on Honeywell. Higher targets can support sentiment by signaling Wall Street sees upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Article title

Honeywell’s Building Automation unit showed double-digit revenue growth in Q1, helped by strong demand, rising orders, and data center-related investment. Strong performance in this segment suggests the core business remains healthy ahead of the separation. Positive Sentiment: Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Article title

Honeywell Aerospace is being positioned as a stand-alone growth story, with management forecasting strong growth and targets such as $6.5 billion in earnings by 2030. That outlook may be encouraging investors to re-rate the stock over time. Neutral Sentiment: Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Article title

Honeywell’s quantum unit Quantinuum completed its IPO and debut, drawing strong attention to the company’s broader portfolio. While the listing highlights value in Honeywell’s assets, the direct impact on HON stock is less immediate because the move is mainly tied to the future spin-off structure. Negative Sentiment: Despite the favorable news flow, HON has recently traded lower, suggesting investors may be taking profits or waiting for more clarity on the post-spin structure, reverse stock split, and the near-term earnings impact of the separation process. Article title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on HON shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International from $258.00 to $276.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $240.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Friday, May 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $255.00 to $250.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $235.00 to $230.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $248.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Honeywell International

Honeywell International Stock Performance

Shares of HON stock opened at $213.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $223.71 and a 200 day moving average of $218.71. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.76 and a 1 year high of $248.18.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 42.29% and a net margin of 11.37%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Honeywell International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.350-10.650 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. Honeywell International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.42%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a diversified, publicly traded multinational conglomerate NASDAQ: HON that designs and manufactures a wide range of commercial and consumer products, engineering services and aerospace systems. The company operates through major business platforms that historically include Aerospace; Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. Its portfolio spans avionics and propulsion systems, building controls and HVAC equipment, process technologies and advanced materials, industrial automation software, and personal protective equipment and scanning solutions.

Honeywell's aerospace business supplies aircraft manufacturers and operators with engines and auxiliary power units, avionics, flight safety systems and aftermarket services.

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