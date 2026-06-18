Interval Partners LP Takes Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Interval Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 254,940 shares of the apparel retailer's stock, valued at approximately $52,979,000. lululemon athletica comprises about 0.9% of Interval Partners LP's portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Interval Partners LP owned about 0.22% of lululemon athletica as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Financial Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. DV Equities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Aventura Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of lululemon athletica during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.20% of the company's stock.

Get lululemon athletica alerts: Sign Up

lululemon athletica News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting lululemon athletica this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of Lululemon stock for about $500,000 at $117.05 per share, a meaningful insider vote of confidence that may reassure investors about the company’s long-term outlook. Article Title

Director Charles V. Bergh bought 4,275 shares of Lululemon stock for about $500,000 at $117.05 per share, a meaningful insider vote of confidence that may reassure investors about the company’s long-term outlook. Neutral Sentiment: The company continues to draw investor attention after reporting solid quarterly results earlier this month, including earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations, though guidance and analyst commentary remain cautious. Article Title

The company continues to draw investor attention after reporting solid quarterly results earlier this month, including earnings and revenue that slightly beat expectations, though guidance and analyst commentary remain cautious. Negative Sentiment: Lululemon apologized after a Great Wall of China yoga event sparked backlash over the use of a drum that was widely seen as culturally insensitive, creating fresh reputational risk in a key growth market. Article Title

Lululemon apologized after a Great Wall of China yoga event sparked backlash over the use of a drum that was widely seen as culturally insensitive, creating fresh reputational risk in a key growth market. Negative Sentiment: Additional coverage of the China controversy may be amplifying concerns that the incident could hurt brand perception and growth ambitions in the region. Article Title

Additional coverage of the China controversy may be amplifying concerns that the incident could hurt brand perception and growth ambitions in the region. Negative Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn cut its price target on Lululemon to $110 from $160 and maintained a sell rating, reinforcing the market’s cautious stance on the stock. Article Title

Insider Transactions at lululemon athletica

In related news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 622 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total transaction of $100,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 19,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,084,116. The trade was a 3.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andre Maestrini bought 3,275 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $151.02 per share, with a total value of $494,590.50. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 34,551 shares in the company, valued at $5,217,892.02. This trade represents a 10.47% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders bought a total of 13,640 shares of company stock valued at $1,994,957 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LULU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore reduced their target price on shares of lululemon athletica from $175.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BTIG Research downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane downgraded shares of lululemon athletica from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating, twenty-six have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $152.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on LULU

lululemon athletica Trading Down 3.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LULU opened at $111.76 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.58 and a 200 day moving average of $166.96. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.87. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $252.24.

lululemon athletica (NASDAQ:LULU - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. lululemon athletica had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 31.26%. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.950-11.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.760-1.810 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that lululemon athletica inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

lululemon athletica Profile

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company's product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider lululemon athletica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and lululemon athletica wasn't on the list.

While lululemon athletica currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here