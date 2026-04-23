Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Acquired by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 942,707 shares of the software maker's stock after buying an additional 15,287 shares during the period. Intuit comprises approximately 5.6% of Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA's investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA owned approximately 0.34% of Intuit worth $624,468,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 23.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker's stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intuit by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker's stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Stock Up 0.9%

Intuit stock opened at $408.68 on Thursday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $342.11 and a twelve month high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $113.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $414.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $549.53.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit's revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

INTU has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Intuit from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $636.10.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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