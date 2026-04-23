Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG boosted its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,877 shares of the software maker's stock after acquiring an additional 4,977 shares during the quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG's holdings in Intuit were worth $22,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. NEOS Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Intuit by 63.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEOS Investment Management LLC now owns 121,516 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $82,984,000 after acquiring an additional 47,330 shares during the period. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in Intuit by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 45,058 shares of the software maker's stock worth $30,771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Nicholson Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $1,465,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Intuit by 15.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock worth $32,526,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Intuit by 8.4% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 285,052 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $194,665,000 after purchasing an additional 22,051 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of INTU opened at $408.68 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $414.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $549.53. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $342.11 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Insider Transactions at Intuit

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Intuit from $624.00 to $550.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $636.10.

Read Our Latest Analysis on INTU

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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