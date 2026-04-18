Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. raised its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,089 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 3,141 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD.'s holdings in Intuit were worth $39,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 135.0% in the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 70.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total value of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Stock Performance

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $393.25 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $342.11 and a one year high of $813.70. The company has a market cap of $108.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business's 50 day moving average price is $415.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $556.17.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.32 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Intuit's payout ratio is currently 31.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $540.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $650.00 price objective on Intuit in a research report on Sunday, February 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.06.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Intuit

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Article Title

Analysts flag large upside — Several recent analyst notes and roundup pieces argue Intuit’s selloff has created meaningful upside (coverage cites as much as ~65% upside vs. recent levels), helping attract buyers after the stock’s pullback. Positive Sentiment: Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Article Title

Operational progress — Intuit announced completion of the Federal Reserve FedNow certification program, removing a payment rails hurdle and positioning its ecosystem (QuickBooks, payments) for faster real-time payments adoption. That is a practical product/cash-flow tailwind. Positive Sentiment: Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Article Title

Software/tech rally lifting peers — Software ETFs and large-cap tech stocks staged a strong rebound (Barron’s / Dow Jones coverage), a sector rotation that has buoyed Intuit alongside other cloud/software names. Neutral Sentiment: Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Article Title

Local partnership & brand initiatives — Intuit partnered with LA28 to expand local businesses’ access to Olympic procurement opportunities, which supports SMB positioning but is more strategic/PR than immediately revenue-driving. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Article Title

Short-term outperformance in risk-on days — Coverage notes Intuit has outperformed some peers on strong trading days amid market-wide rallies; this reflects sensitivity to macro risk appetite rather than company-specific new info. Negative Sentiment: Downdraft / shorting debate remains — Some commentary highlights Intuit as a potential short candidate alongside other pressured software names this year, noting the stock is still down materially YTD and faces valuation scrutiny if growth cools. That keeps a portion of flows biased to the downside. Article Title

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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