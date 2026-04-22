Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Purchased by Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH boosted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 445,144 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 11,708 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 0.5% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.16% of Intuit worth $294,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BetterWealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 412 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 78 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC raised its stake in Intuit by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. PUREfi Wealth LLC now owns 369 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the software maker's stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cannell & Spears LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cannell & Spears LLC now owns 3,868 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,641,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus cut their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Intuit from $800.00 to $500.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $638.06.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INTU

Intuit Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $404.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $414.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $550.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $342.11 and a 12-month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

About Intuit

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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