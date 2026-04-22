Intuit Inc. $INTU Shares Sold by PFG Advisors

PFG Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 42.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,438 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 2,510 shares during the period. PFG Advisors' holdings in Intuit were worth $2,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 3.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,621,990 shares of the software maker's stock worth $19,546,243,000 after acquiring an additional 914,024 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 1.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,882,779 shares of the software maker's stock worth $8,797,779,000 after acquiring an additional 158,456 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,757,171 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,565,810,000 after acquiring an additional 271,407 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,450,001 shares of the software maker's stock worth $2,356,040,000 after acquiring an additional 158,843 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Intuit by 183.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,999,737 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,365,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company's stock.

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Intuit Stock Up 0.0%

Intuit stock opened at $404.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.11 and a fifty-two week high of $813.70. The stock's fifty day moving average is $414.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $550.52.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 21.57%.Intuit's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Weiss Ratings lowered Intuit from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. BNP Paribas Exane raised Intuit from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $463.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 16th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Argus lowered their target price on Intuit from $780.00 to $580.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-four have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $638.06.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Intuit

Insider Activity at Intuit

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the sale, the director owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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