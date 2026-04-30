Intuit Inc. $INTU Stake Cut by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,999 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 2,770 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Intuit were worth $62,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. MTM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 70.0% in the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Intuit Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU opened at $389.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $107.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.21. Intuit Inc. has a 12 month low of $342.11 and a 12 month high of $813.70. The company's 50-day moving average price is $414.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $540.38.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. Intuit's revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Intuit's dividend payout ratio is 31.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings lowered Intuit from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intuit from $819.00 to $720.00 and set a "positive" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wolfe Research set a $550.00 price target on shares of Intuit and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $605.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $636.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 13,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,836,621.20. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.49% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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