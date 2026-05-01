JM2 Capital Inc. Purchases New Position in NVIDIA Corporation $NVDA

JM2 Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 48,966 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock, valued at approximately $9,132,000. NVIDIA makes up approximately 7.3% of JM2 Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter worth about $51,386,863,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in NVIDIA by 16.1% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 165,377,852 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $30,855,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,896,705 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 15,496.1% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,865,525 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock valued at $3,454,534,000 after purchasing an additional 21,725,326 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at about $3,180,313,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 25.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 71,720,593 shares of the computer hardware maker's stock worth $13,381,628,000 after purchasing an additional 14,358,048 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.27% of the company's stock.
NVIDIA Stock Down 4.6%
NVIDIA stock opened at $199.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 trillion, a PE ratio of 40.73, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.34. NVIDIA Corporation has a 12-month low of $110.82 and a 12-month high of $216.82. The firm's fifty day moving average is $186.75 and its 200 day moving average is $186.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.08. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.60% and a return on equity of 97.37%. The firm had revenue of $68.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 73.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Corporation will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
NVIDIA Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th. NVIDIA's payout ratio is presently 0.82%.
Key NVIDIA News
Here are the key news stories impacting NVIDIA this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Hyperscaler AI capex remains large and rising, supporting long-term demand for GPUs and data-center kit — a tailwind for NVIDIA’s revenue outlook. AI Data Center Spending Rushes Toward $800 Billion
- Positive Sentiment: Pricing power in constrained markets: advanced B300 server prices in China have jumped toward ~$1M amid supply tightness, indicating strong demand and potential margin lift for NVIDIA’s top-end products. Exclusive: Prices of Nvidia's B300 server at $1 million in China on US curbs, sources say
- Positive Sentiment: Strategic investments and product momentum — NVDA’s venture arm backed legal‑tech startup Legora and the company pushed new models (Nemotron) and server/platform updates that expand addressable markets. Nvidia just invested in the AI legal startup that's splashing Jude Law ads everywhere
- Neutral Sentiment: NVIDIA set a May 20 conference call to discuss Q1 FY2027 results (webcast + CFO commentary), which creates a near-term reporting date for updated guidance and could move the stock on surprises. NVIDIA Sets Conference Call for First-Quarter Financial Results
- Neutral Sentiment: Product launches (Nemotron 3 Nano Omni) and ecosystem partnerships keep the longer-term narrative intact, though these are more medium-term catalysts than immediate stock drivers. As Nvidia launches Nemotron 3 Nano Omni model, should you buy, sell, or hold NVDA stock?
- Negative Sentiment: Short-term rotation and profit‑taking after a huge run: investors rotated into other chip names and rebalanced after a multi-week rally, pressuring NVDA despite strong cloud spending signals. NVIDIA Falls 4% on Rotation Concerns: How Strong Profitability Could Save the Bull Case
- Negative Sentiment: Competitive risk from hyperscalers: Google and Amazon are developing/custom selling AI chips, creating a potential long‑term threat to NVIDIA’s dominance and prompting investor caution. Nvidia's $4.9 trillion chip empire has a new problem: its biggest customers
- Negative Sentiment: Minor analyst/estimate tweaks and heavy insider selling headlines (persistent exec share sales reported) add to near‑term caution, even though fundamentals remain strong. (Estimates were nudged slightly; insiders have been net sellers.)
Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA
In other news, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 300,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.25, for a total transaction of $54,675,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 3,018,547 shares in the company, valued at $550,130,190.75. The trade was a 9.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 42,650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.89, for a total value of $7,459,058.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 881,387 shares in the company, valued at $154,145,772.43. The trade was a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 953,976 shares of company stock worth $171,173,819 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.17% of the company's stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen restated a "buy" rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $275.00 price target (up from $250.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty-eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $275.25.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVDA
NVIDIA Company Profile
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NVIDIA Corporation, founded in 1993 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a global technology company that designs and develops graphics processing units (GPUs) and system-on-chip (SoC) technologies. Co-founded by Jensen Huang, who serves as president and chief executive officer, along with Chris Malachowsky and Curtis Priem, NVIDIA has grown from a graphics-focused chipmaker into a broad provider of accelerated computing hardware and software for multiple industries.
The company's product portfolio spans discrete GPUs for gaming and professional visualization (marketed under the GeForce and NVIDIA RTX lines), high-performance data center accelerators used for AI training and inference (including widely adopted platforms such as the A100 and H100 series), and Tegra SoCs for automotive and edge applications.
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