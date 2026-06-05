J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $16.68 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,399 shares of the company's stock after selling 16,620 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,664,783,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock worth $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Barclays decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Raymond James Financial decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.4%

PG stock opened at $140.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.87 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $144.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here