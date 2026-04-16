KBC Group NV Has $168.61 Million Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 111.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 250,224 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 132,029 shares during the period. KBC Group NV owned about 0.07% of AppLovin worth $168,606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in AppLovin by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 701 shares of the company's stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.5% in the third quarter. Optas LLC now owns 877 shares of the company's stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, CEO Arash Adam Foroughi sold 50,000 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $466.04, for a total value of $23,302,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,480,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,155,972,140.56. The trade was a 1.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $30,549,749.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,255,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,583,462,445.39. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 365,244 shares of company stock valued at $169,584,607. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

Here are the key news stories impacting AppLovin this week:

Positive Sentiment: Renewed software risk‑on tone and pre‑earnings positioning have lifted demand for growth names; options flow shows heavy call activity in APP, consistent with investors betting on a rally into earnings. AppLovin shares rise 4.3%

Renewed software risk‑on tone and pre‑earnings positioning have lifted demand for growth names; options flow shows heavy call activity in APP, consistent with investors betting on a rally into earnings. Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst upgrades and price‑target increases (Wells Fargo raised its target; Argus initiated coverage as a strong‑buy with a $520 target) are providing fresh research support and likely encouraging buy‑side positioning. Argus strong-buy / coverage

Recent analyst upgrades and price‑target increases (Wells Fargo raised its target; Argus initiated coverage as a strong‑buy with a $520 target) are providing fresh research support and likely encouraging buy‑side positioning. Positive Sentiment: Fundamental bulls point to an attractive valuation after the pullback; some analysts and writeups view current levels as a buying opportunity given AppLovin’s revenue growth and ad‑tech exposure. Seeking Alpha: Low valuation makes it a buy

Fundamental bulls point to an attractive valuation after the pullback; some analysts and writeups view current levels as a buying opportunity given AppLovin’s revenue growth and ad‑tech exposure. Neutral Sentiment: Upcoming catalyst: AppLovin will report Q1 2026 results after the close on May 6; that timetable is concentrating positioning now but results will determine whether the move sticks. Earnings date

Upcoming catalyst: AppLovin will report Q1 2026 results after the close on May 6; that timetable is concentrating positioning now but results will determine whether the move sticks. Neutral Sentiment: Increased media and retail attention (Zacks, Benzinga, broader coverage) can amplify volatility and volume but doesn’t guarantee directional follow‑through. Zacks coverage

Increased media and retail attention (Zacks, Benzinga, broader coverage) can amplify volatility and volume but doesn’t guarantee directional follow‑through. Negative Sentiment: Heavy insider selling has continued (numerous open‑market sales across executives with few or no purchases), which can weigh on sentiment and raises governance/assignment questions for some investors. Insider trading breakdown

Heavy insider selling has continued (numerous open‑market sales across executives with few or no purchases), which can weigh on sentiment and raises governance/assignment questions for some investors. Negative Sentiment: Sector worries (the “SaaSpocalypse” narrative and prior ~40% pullback) remain in headlines and could spark renewed selling if macro or ad‑spend signals weaken. Motley Fool: SaaSpocalypse concerns

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on APP shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $750.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $740.00 to $660.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on AppLovin from $465.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Argus began coverage on AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a "buy" rating and a $520.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reissued a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $661.95.

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AppLovin Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ APP opened at $464.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32. AppLovin Corporation has a one year low of $222.02 and a one year high of $745.61. The business's 50-day moving average price is $426.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $550.00. The company has a market capitalization of $156.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.50.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 11th. The company reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.89 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. AppLovin had a return on equity of 245.64% and a net margin of 57.42%.The business's quarterly revenue was up 66.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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