KBC Group NV Purchases New Position in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,942 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,172,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 73.8% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 500.0% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Nebius Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Nebius Group by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company's stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Nebius Group Trading Up 1.3%

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $159.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 6.57 and a current ratio of 3.08. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.01 and a beta of 4.20. Nebius Group N.V. has a 52 week low of $20.25 and a 52 week high of $168.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $112.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.77.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. On average, equities analysts expect that Nebius Group N.V. will post -2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other news, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $1,332,443.42. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer owned 307,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,362,798.84. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Elena Bunina sold 6,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,367 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,185,527.74. The trade was a 14.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 129,740 shares of company stock worth $14,672,401.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a research note on Monday, March 16th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Nebius Group currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $154.75.

View Our Latest Report on Nebius Group

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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