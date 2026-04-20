KBC Group NV Reduces Stock Position in Samsara Inc. $IOT

KBC Group NV trimmed its position in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 138,403 shares of the company's stock after selling 578,230 shares during the period. KBC Group NV's holdings in Samsara were worth $4,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Samsara by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,971 shares of the company's stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in Samsara by 0.3% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 113,900 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Samsara by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,995 shares of the company's stock worth $782,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Cim LLC grew its stake in Samsara by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the company's stock worth $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Samsara by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,168 shares of the company's stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Samsara

In other Samsara news, insider Dominic Phillips sold 20,139 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.81, for a total transaction of $640,621.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 462,801 shares in the company, valued at $14,721,699.81. The trade was a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CAO Benjamin Louis Kirchhoff sold 2,480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $64,529.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 114,258 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,972,993.16. The trade was a 2.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 2,696,007 shares of company stock worth $76,792,923 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 46.49% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IOT shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Samsara from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 target price on Samsara in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Samsara from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $46.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Samsara

Samsara Trading Down 0.0%

IOT stock opened at $30.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of -1,529.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.21. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.38 and a 12-month high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $444.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.29 million. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Samsara News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Q3/Q4 (March) results beat consensus: revenue grew ~28% year‑over‑year and EPS topped estimates, which investors cite as the primary fundamental reason for the rally. Samsara also provided FY‑2027 guidance (FY and Q1 EPS ranges) that gave investors clearer forward expectations. Samsara Inc. (IOT) Exceeds Market Returns

Q3/Q4 (March) results beat consensus: revenue grew ~28% year‑over‑year and EPS topped estimates, which investors cite as the primary fundamental reason for the rally. Samsara also provided FY‑2027 guidance (FY and Q1 EPS ranges) that gave investors clearer forward expectations. Neutral Sentiment: Street coverage has been constructive recently (several firms reiterating Outperform/Buy and some raising targets), supporting demand — but ratings are mixed enough that further upside depends on execution versus targets. MarketBeat: Samsara analyst coverage

Street coverage has been constructive recently (several firms reiterating Outperform/Buy and some raising targets), supporting demand — but ratings are mixed enough that further upside depends on execution versus targets. Neutral Sentiment: High institutional ownership (~96%) means moves can be amplified by few large flows; recent hedge fund adjustments were small and not the main driver of today’s move. MarketBeat: Institutional holdings

High institutional ownership (~96%) means moves can be amplified by few large flows; recent hedge fund adjustments were small and not the main driver of today’s move. Negative Sentiment: Large insider sales by co‑founders (John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas) totaling several hundred thousand shares across April 14–15 were filed; while the trades were done under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans (which reduces governance alarm), they increase available float and are a headwind for sentiment. SEC Form 4 (insider sales)

Large insider sales by co‑founders (John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas) totaling several hundred thousand shares across April 14–15 were filed; while the trades were done under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans (which reduces governance alarm), they increase available float and are a headwind for sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Additional smaller insider sales (e.g., CAO) add to the narrative of insider liquidity this week and could cap upside near term as the market digests supply increases. InsiderTrades: Insider selling alert

Additional smaller insider sales (e.g., CAO) add to the narrative of insider liquidity this week and could cap upside near term as the market digests supply increases. Positive Sentiment: Headline coverage (including broader market stories linking Samsara to sector moves) has magnified investor interest and likely contributed to short‑term buying. Bandwidth and Samsara Shares Skyrocket

Samsara Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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