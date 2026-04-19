Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI Shares Acquired by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 963,309 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $26,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Board of the Pension Protection Fund purchased a new position in Kinder Morgan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dorato Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Strategic Advocates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Private Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 94.9% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

NYSE:KMI opened at $32.03 on Friday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.42 and a 12 month high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.64. The business's fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.37.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 18.04%.Kinder Morgan's revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.2925 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.7%. Kinder Morgan's payout ratio is presently 85.40%.

Insider Transactions at Kinder Morgan

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 182,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. The trade was a 3.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total transaction of $49,166.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 44,843 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,422,419.96. The trade was a 3.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 49,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,572 over the last three months. 12.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on KMI. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Kinder Morgan

Key Stories Impacting Kinder Morgan

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Department of Energy approved expanded LNG export volumes for Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island terminal — this raises the company’s potential long‑term cash flows from LNG exports and improves the growth/valuation story for an otherwise mostly stable midstream business. DOE approval raises valuation questions

U.S. Department of Energy approved expanded LNG export volumes for Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island terminal — this raises the company’s potential long‑term cash flows from LNG exports and improves the growth/valuation story for an otherwise mostly stable midstream business. Positive Sentiment: An institutional investor (Baxter Bros Inc.) increased its stake by 21,840 shares in Q4 — institutional buying can signal conviction and provide a bid under the stock. Baxter Bros purchase

An institutional investor (Baxter Bros Inc.) increased its stake by 21,840 shares in Q4 — institutional buying can signal conviction and provide a bid under the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/outlet support: media pieces (The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) highlight KMI as an attractive dividend/midstream name and preview its dividend hike streak — this reinforces income‑investor demand. Motley Fool pick Dividend preview

Analyst/outlet support: media pieces (The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) highlight KMI as an attractive dividend/midstream name and preview its dividend hike streak — this reinforces income‑investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Market attention is elevated — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in KMI, which can increase intraday volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Investor search interest

Market attention is elevated — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in KMI, which can increase intraday volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings and webcast scheduled — Wall Street estimates and metric previews are circulating; results or guidance could move the stock more than the background news. Q1 estimates preview Earnings webcast

Q1 earnings and webcast scheduled — Wall Street estimates and metric previews are circulating; results or guidance could move the stock more than the background news. Negative Sentiment: KMI VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan (3.34% reduction in his holdings) — insider selling can be viewed negatively by some investors, though the trade was executed under a rule‑based plan which mutes the signal. SEC Form 4

Kinder Morgan Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

See Also

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