King Luther Capital Management Corp Sells 117,825 Shares of Pfizer Inc. $PFE

King Luther Capital Management Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE - Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,588,642 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 117,825 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp's holdings in Pfizer were worth $64,457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. HFM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 61.0% during the fourth quarter. HFM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Torren Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Pfizer

Here are the key news stories impacting Pfizer this week:

Positive Sentiment: Several recent articles highlight bullish arguments for Pfizer, including analyst optimism around late-stage pipeline assets and the view that the stock could still have meaningful upside if upcoming drug trials and launches deliver. Article Title

Several recent articles highlight bullish arguments for Pfizer, including analyst optimism around late-stage pipeline assets and the view that the stock could still have meaningful upside if upcoming drug trials and launches deliver. Positive Sentiment: Coverage also points to Pfizer’s attractive dividend yield and argues the payout remains supported, which may appeal to income-focused investors even while growth is uneven. Article Title

Coverage also points to Pfizer’s attractive dividend yield and argues the payout remains supported, which may appeal to income-focused investors even while growth is uneven. Positive Sentiment: An article on Pfizer’s abrocitinib atopic dermatitis study nearing a data milestone suggests a near-term catalyst that could improve sentiment if results are favorable. Article Title

An article on Pfizer’s abrocitinib atopic dermatitis study nearing a data milestone suggests a near-term catalyst that could improve sentiment if results are favorable. Neutral Sentiment: One piece frames Pfizer as a “best medical stock” idea based on billionaire interest, but that is more of a screening-style thesis than a direct new company-specific catalyst. Article Title

One piece frames Pfizer as a “best medical stock” idea based on billionaire interest, but that is more of a screening-style thesis than a direct new company-specific catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Another article says Pfizer’s investment narrative is shifting, with fair value estimates and analyst targets reflecting both pipeline hopes and revenue concerns, indicating a split Wall Street view rather than a clear breakthrough. Article Title

Another article says Pfizer’s investment narrative is shifting, with fair value estimates and analyst targets reflecting both pipeline hopes and revenue concerns, indicating a split Wall Street view rather than a clear breakthrough. Negative Sentiment: The biggest headwind is the Eliquis patent cliff, with projected multi-year revenue losses that could weigh on Pfizer’s future sales and earnings if new products do not offset the decline. Article Title

Pfizer Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $26.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.26. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.06 and a 52-week high of $28.75.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $14.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.84 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 19.44% and a net margin of 11.83%.Pfizer's quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Pfizer has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-3.000 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.7%. Pfizer's dividend payout ratio is currently 131.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Argus upgraded Pfizer from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Pfizer from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. CICC Research started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, April 16th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "underperform" rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Pfizer from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $28.61.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PFE

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc NYSE: PFE is a multinational biopharmaceutical company headquartered in New York City. Founded in 1849 by Charles Pfizer and Charles Erhart, the company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and vaccines for human health. Its activities span discovery research, clinical development, regulatory affairs, manufacturing and global commercial distribution across multiple therapeutic areas.

Pfizer's portfolio and pipeline cover oncology, immunology, cardiology, endocrinology, rare diseases, hospital acute care and anti-infectives, along with a substantial vaccine business.

Further Reading

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