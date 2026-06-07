L3Harris Technologies Inc $LHX Shares Acquired by Capital International Ltd. CA

Capital International Ltd. CA boosted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies Inc (NYSE:LHX - Free Report) by 28.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,644 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Capital International Ltd. CA's holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $11,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LHX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 233.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,284 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,001 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company's stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 17,082 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,285,000 after purchasing an additional 2,130 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $856,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 61,988 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,549,000 after purchasing an additional 33,321 shares in the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE LHX opened at $307.99 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $326.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $326.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.89. L3Harris Technologies Inc has a 12 month low of $237.56 and a 12 month high of $379.23. The company has a market capitalization of $57.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.50.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.19. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.71% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. L3Harris Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.400-11.600 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies Inc will post 11.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 5th. L3Harris Technologies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Melanie Rakita sold 2,180 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.45, for a total value of $676,781.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,406.40. This trade represents a 34.21% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.68% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $362.00 to $330.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies to $405.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $354.75.

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About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies NYSE: LHX is an American aerospace and defense company formed in 2019 through the combination of L3 Technologies and Harris Corporation. Headquartered in Melbourne, Florida, the company designs, manufactures and supports a broad range of technology solutions for government and commercial customers, with a particular emphasis on defense, intelligence and public safety applications.

The company's offerings span communications systems, avionics, electronic warfare, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) sensors, space systems and mission integration.

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