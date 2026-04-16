Lbp Am Sa Acquires 69,352 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Lbp Am Sa raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD - Free Report) by 20.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 414,383 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after purchasing an additional 69,352 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lbp Am Sa's investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $88,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.4% in the third quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.3% during the third quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 13,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 8,706 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the third quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,883 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.87, for a total transaction of $1,536,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 129,598 shares in the company, valued at $26,550,742.26. This represents a 5.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 19,450 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.81, for a total transaction of $4,216,954.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 289,098 shares of the company's stock, valued at $62,679,337.38. This represents a 6.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 242,685 shares of company stock worth $50,757,308. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a "moderate buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $358.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $290.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMD

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $258.12 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $209.50 and a 200-day moving average of $219.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a market capitalization of $420.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.96. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.75 and a 1 year high of $267.08.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.21. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The business had revenue of $10.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc NASDAQ: AMD is a global semiconductor company that designs and sells microprocessors, graphics processors, chipsets and adaptive computing solutions for a broad set of markets. The company's product portfolio includes consumer and commercial CPUs under the Ryzen and Threadripper brands, data center processors under the EPYC brand, and Radeon graphics processing units for gaming and professional visualization. AMD also offers semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products for gaming consoles and other specialized applications, and provides supporting software and platform technologies for OEMs, cloud service providers and end users.

Founded in 1969, AMD has evolved from a supplier of logic chips into a diversified, fabless semiconductor designer.

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