Lbp Am Sa Decreases Stock Holdings in Samsara Inc. $IOT

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT - Free Report) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 279,247 shares of the company's stock after selling 34,740 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Samsara were worth $9,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IOT. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Samsara by 6,078.6% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 865 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Samsara by 953.2% in the 3rd quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 1,169 shares of the company's stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 194.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,254 shares of the company's stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of Samsara by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,216 shares of the company's stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP lifted its position in Samsara by 95.1% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,528 shares of the company's stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. 96.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Samsara News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Samsara this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks and other outlets flagged that Samsara has outpaced broader market returns recently and reminded investors of the company’s March quarter beat (revenue and EPS above estimates), which supports the bullish case. Samsara Inc. (IOT) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider

Zacks and other outlets flagged that Samsara has outpaced broader market returns recently and reminded investors of the company’s March quarter beat (revenue and EPS above estimates), which supports the bullish case. Neutral Sentiment: Wall Street coverage is mixed — several firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings but some have trimmed targets (BTIG, Truist), leaving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target well above the current level. That background supports interest but keeps upside dependent on execution. MarketBeat: Samsara (IOT) profile and analyst coverage

Wall Street coverage is mixed — several firms maintain Buy/Outperform ratings but some have trimmed targets (BTIG, Truist), leaving a consensus “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target well above the current level. That background supports interest but keeps upside dependent on execution. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership remains very high (~96% owned by institutions) with small recent adjustments noted; these flows are informative but not abrupt enough to explain a big move on their own. MarketBeat: Institutional holdings

Institutional ownership remains very high (~96% owned by institutions) with small recent adjustments noted; these flows are informative but not abrupt enough to explain a big move on their own. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling by co‑founders John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas (multiple trades on April 14–15 totaling several hundred thousand shares each) is weighing on sentiment. The sales reduced their holdings substantially, though filings show the trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which tempers immediate governance concerns but still increases float and can pressure the stock. SEC Form 4 (insider sales)

Large insider selling by co‑founders John Bicket and Sanjit Biswas (multiple trades on April 14–15 totaling several hundred thousand shares each) is weighing on sentiment. The sales reduced their holdings substantially, though filings show the trades were executed under pre‑arranged Rule 10b5‑1 plans, which tempers immediate governance concerns but still increases float and can pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Smaller insider sales by the CAO (Benjamin Kirchhoff) were also filed; these are minor in dollar terms but add to the narrative of insider liquidations this week. InsiderTrades: Insider selling alert

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IOT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up from $37.00) on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $45.00 price objective on Samsara in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Zacks Research raised Samsara from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Samsara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on Samsara from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $46.18.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Samsara

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Samsara news, insider John Bicket sold 263,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total value of $8,558,277.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 78,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,484. This represents a 77.01% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Sanjit Biswas sold 263,900 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.43, for a total transaction of $8,558,277.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 78,800 shares in the company, valued at $2,555,484. The trade was a 77.01% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 2,696,007 shares of company stock valued at $76,792,923 over the last three months. 46.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Samsara Stock Performance

NYSE:IOT opened at $29.53 on Friday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,475.76, a PEG ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 1.50. Samsara Inc. has a one year low of $23.38 and a one year high of $48.40.

Samsara (NYSE:IOT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative return on equity of 0.72% and a negative net margin of 0.56%.The business had revenue of $444.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $422.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. The company's revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Samsara has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.120-0.130 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 0.650-0.690 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Samsara Company Profile

Samsara develops an industrial Internet of Things (IoT) platform designed to help organizations monitor, manage, and optimize physical operations. The company combines connected hardware — including telematics devices, GPS trackers, dash cameras, and environmental sensors — with cloud-based software to provide real-time visibility into vehicles, mobile equipment, and fixed assets. Its software offers tools for fleet management, driver and worker safety, asset tracking, compliance (including electronic logging), maintenance scheduling, and operational analytics.

The Samsara platform emphasizes integration of live data streams with analytics and workflow features to drive efficiency and safety across industries that rely on dispersed equipment and mobile workforces.

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