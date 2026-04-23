Legacy Capital Group California Inc. Takes $1.33 Million Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $REGN

Legacy Capital Group California Inc. acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,716 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of REGN. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.9% in the third quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 4,550,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $2,558,804,000 after acquiring an additional 724,562 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,453,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,379,329,000 after buying an additional 139,647 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,998,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $1,123,609,000 after buying an additional 32,348 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.0% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,484,473 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $834,675,000 after acquiring an additional 408,649 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 984,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $553,719,000 after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.31% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

REGN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $850.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Bank of America raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their price target for the company from $627.00 to $860.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $921.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $811.96.

View Our Latest Analysis on REGN

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ REGN opened at $751.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $79.42 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $476.49 and a 12 month high of $821.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $764.22 and a 200-day moving average of $729.68.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.74 by $0.70. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.41% and a return on equity of 13.04%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.07 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. This is a positive change from Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 20th. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, SVP Jason Pitofsky sold 2,036 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.52, for a total value of $1,585,066.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 4,272 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,325,837.44. The trade was a 32.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.53, for a total transaction of $77,853.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 17,803 shares of the company's stock, valued at $13,860,169.59. This trade represents a 0.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 3,774 shares of company stock worth $2,942,738 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.02% of the company's stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc NASDAQ: REGN is a U.S.-based biotechnology company founded in 1988 and headquartered in Tarrytown, New York. It focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing medicines for serious medical conditions. The company combines laboratory research, clinical development and in-house manufacturing to advance a pipeline of biologic therapies across multiple therapeutic areas.

Regeneron is known for its proprietary drug discovery technologies, including its VelocImmune platform, which is used to generate fully human monoclonal antibodies.

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