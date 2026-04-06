Leo Wealth LLC Purchases 7,552 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated $MA

Leo Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 350.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,706 shares of the credit services provider's stock after buying an additional 7,552 shares during the quarter. Leo Wealth LLC's holdings in Mastercard were worth $5,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in Mastercard by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,580,374 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $20,807,283,000 after acquiring an additional 997,536 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,431,340 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $45,181,341,000 after acquiring an additional 955,533 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 792.2% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 865,523 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $494,110,000 after purchasing an additional 768,514 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,347,834 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $5,885,944,000 after purchasing an additional 629,941 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,980,000. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MA. UBS Group lowered their target price on Mastercard from $700.00 to $650.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Evercore restated a "negative" rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC raised shares of Mastercard from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Rothschild & Co Redburn set a $685.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised shares of Mastercard to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $664.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MA

Mastercard Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $493.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $516.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $544.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $440.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.83. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1 year low of $465.59 and a 1 year high of $601.77.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.52. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 203.92%. The company had revenue of $8.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.82 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Mastercard's dividend payout ratio is 21.07%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated is a global payments technology company that operates a network connecting consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and businesses in more than 200 countries and territories. The company facilitates electronic payments and transaction processing for credit, debit and prepaid card products carrying the Mastercard brand, while also providing a range of payment-related services to issuers, acquirers and merchants. Its technology and network enable authorization, clearing and settlement of payments and support a broad set of use cases including point-of-sale, e-commerce and mobile payments.

Beyond core transaction processing, Mastercard offers a suite of value-added services such as fraud and risk management, identity and authentication tools, tokenization and digital wallet support, cross-border and commercial payment solutions, and data analytics and consulting services for merchants and financial partners.

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