LGT Capital Partners LTD. Grows Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

LGT Capital Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 77,024 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after buying an additional 6,938 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up about 1.3% of LGT Capital Partners LTD.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LGT Capital Partners LTD.'s holdings in Home Depot were worth $26,504,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parvin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parvin Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Financially Speaking Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 70.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of HD stock opened at $309.97 on Tuesday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a one year low of $289.10 and a one year high of $426.75. The company's 50-day moving average is $322.58 and its 200 day moving average is $347.48. The company has a market capitalization of $309.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $41.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.59 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.41% and a return on equity of 117.24%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.56 EPS. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.690-15.278 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 4th will be issued a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 4th. Home Depot's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.19%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on HD shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $392.00 to $310.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $394.00 to $369.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $371.36.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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