Free Trial
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK Stock Holdings Lessened by M.D. Sass LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 3, 2026
Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C logo with Consumer Discretionary background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • M.D. Sass LLC cut its stake in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 97% in the fourth quarter, selling 330,047 shares and leaving it with 10,047 shares worth about $990,000.
  • The stock has seen mixed analyst sentiment: JPMorgan and UBS trimmed price targets, while the consensus rating remains Moderate Buy with an average target price of $111.22.
  • Liberty Media Formula One Series C reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting $0.03 EPS versus an expected loss and revenue of $711 million versus estimates of $683.42 million; the stock was down 1.9% to $89.32 in recent trading.
  • Five stocks we like better than Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C.

M.D. Sass LLC lowered its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 97.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,047 shares of the company's stock after selling 330,047 shares during the period. M.D. Sass LLC's holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C were worth $990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,685,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,414,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 357,780 shares of the company's stock worth $37,375,000 after purchasing an additional 89,673 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,417,770 shares of the company's stock worth $2,132,636,000 after purchasing an additional 117,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ShawSpring Partners LLC purchased a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,720,000. Institutional investors own 92.26% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FWONK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $111.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Down 1.9%

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C stock opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12 month low of $80.15 and a 12 month high of $109.36. The stock has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.47.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $683.42 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C

In related news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total value of $9,028,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 94,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

Read More

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Right Now?

Before you consider Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C wasn't on the list.

While Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Price Down 5.1% - Here's Why
By MarketBeat | May 29, 2026
tc pixel
Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach
Before you buy SpaceX shares, consider this alternative approach
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
3,000,000 Shares in Archer Aviation Inc. $ACHR Acquired by Seven Grand Managers LLC
By MarketBeat | May 28, 2026
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
3 Stocks Rallying on Micron's Price Boost: Substance or Hype?
By Dan Schmidt | May 28, 2026
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
5 Under-the-Radar AI Stocks to Watch in June
By Thomas Hughes | May 31, 2026
tc pixel
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
The sell discipline that changed my mind after 30 years
From Porter & Company (Ad)
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
These 3 Software Stocks Are Buying Back Shares Hand Over Fist
By Jessica Mitacek | May 30, 2026
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
IREN Is Flipping the Switch from Bitcoin to AI
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | May 28, 2026

Recent Videos

Get READY for What‘s Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
Get READY for What's Next. These 3 Stocks Could Save Your Portfolio
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June‘s Top Picks With Upside Ahead
5 Hot Stocks to Buy Now: June's Top Picks With Upside Ahead
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here‘s How to Find the Next One
You Could Have Bought SpaceX Before the IPO — Here's How to Find the Next One
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines