LPL Financial LLC Raises Stake in McDonald's Corporation $MCD

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD - Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,574,007 shares of the fast-food giant's stock after buying an additional 62,944 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.22% of McDonald's worth $481,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McDonald's in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,890,438,000. Viking Global Investors LP grew its holdings in McDonald's by 171.7% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,125,432 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $913,157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974,998 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald's by 36.6% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,396,837 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $1,336,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,244 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McDonald's by 111.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,071,296 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $629,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,849 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in McDonald's by 927.5% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 827,547 shares of the fast-food giant's stock valued at $251,483,000 after purchasing an additional 927,547 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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McDonald's News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting McDonald's this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 2,763 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.36, for a total transaction of $769,108.68. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 6,268 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,744,760.48. The trade was a 30.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 2,626 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.00, for a total transaction of $806,182.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,578,800. The trade was a 23.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,055 shares of company stock worth $1,769,373. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald's Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of MCD stock opened at $277.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.41. McDonald's Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $271.85 and a fifty-two week high of $341.75. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $291.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.36.

McDonald's (NYSE:MCD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The fast-food giant reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.47 billion. McDonald's had a net margin of 31.62% and a negative return on equity of 442.10%. McDonald's's revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that McDonald's Corporation will post 12.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald's Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.86 per share. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 2nd. McDonald's's payout ratio is 61.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MCD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of McDonald's from $355.00 to $320.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald's from $356.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of McDonald's from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of McDonald's to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $350.00 target price on shares of McDonald's in a report on Friday, May 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $336.26.

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McDonald's Profile

McDonald's Corporation NYSE: MCD is a global quick-service restaurant company best known for its hamburgers, French fries and breakfast offerings. The company develops, operates and franchises a system of restaurants that sell a range of food and beverage items, including signature products such as the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, Chicken McNuggets, McCafé coffee beverages and a variety of salads, desserts and seasonal menu items. McDonald's serves customers through company-operated restaurants and franchised locations, and it supports sales via dine-in, drive-thru, digital ordering platforms and third-party delivery partnerships.

Founded in 1940 by brothers Richard and Maurice McDonald as a single San Bernardino, California restaurant, the business was transformed into a franchising model after Ray Kroc joined in the mid-1950s and led the brand's national and international expansion.

See Also

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