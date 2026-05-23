LSV Asset Management Sells 293,909 Shares of MGIC Investment Corporation $MTG

LSV Asset Management lessened its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment Corporation (NYSE:MTG - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,024,127 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 293,909 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 4.48% of MGIC Investment worth $292,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MTG. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 92.4% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,333,091 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $176,313,000 after acquiring an additional 3,041,446 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 1,208.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,674,152 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $47,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546,173 shares in the last quarter. Arbejdsmarkedets Tillaegspension bought a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $24,456,000. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec raised its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 20.4% during the third quarter. Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec now owns 3,943,965 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $111,890,000 after acquiring an additional 667,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in MGIC Investment by 53.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,711,453 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $48,554,000 after purchasing an additional 594,980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at MGIC Investment

In other news, CEO Timothy J. Mattke sold 139,202 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.49, for a total transaction of $3,687,460.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,118,005 shares in the company, valued at $29,615,952.45. This trade represents a 11.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, COO Salvatore A. Miosi sold 10,931 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $286,938.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer owned 590,951 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,512,463.75. The trade was a 1.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MGIC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of MTG opened at $26.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business's 50 day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.40. MGIC Investment Corporation has a 52 week low of $24.77 and a 52 week high of $29.97. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.71.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 59.63%.The firm had revenue of $297.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $303.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that MGIC Investment Corporation will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGIC Investment declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. MGIC Investment's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

MGIC Investment News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting MGIC Investment this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for MGIC Investment to $3.13 from $3.09, and also nudged Q1 2027 estimates higher to $0.81 from $0.80, suggesting slightly better near-term earnings expectations.

Zacks Research raised its FY2026 EPS estimate for MGIC Investment to $3.13 from $3.09, and also nudged Q1 2027 estimates higher to $0.81 from $0.80, suggesting slightly better near-term earnings expectations. Positive Sentiment: The firm also increased its Q3 2026 estimate to $0.79 from $0.78 and Q4 2027 estimate to $0.88 from $0.87, reinforcing the view that MGIC Investment’s earnings profile remains resilient.

The firm also increased its Q3 2026 estimate to $0.79 from $0.78 and Q4 2027 estimate to $0.88 from $0.87, reinforcing the view that MGIC Investment’s earnings profile remains resilient. Neutral Sentiment: Even after the revisions, Zacks Research’s forecasts remain close to consensus, with full-year current earnings still expected at $3.06 per share, so the changes are incremental rather than a major outlook shift.

Even after the revisions, Zacks Research’s forecasts remain close to consensus, with full-year current earnings still expected at $3.06 per share, so the changes are incremental rather than a major outlook shift. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research cut its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.82 from $0.86, and trimmed FY2027 earnings to $3.35 from $3.37, which may have added some pressure on the stock.

Zacks Research cut its Q2 2027 EPS estimate to $0.82 from $0.86, and trimmed FY2027 earnings to $3.35 from $3.37, which may have added some pressure on the stock. Negative Sentiment: The analyst also lowered its Q1 2028 estimate to $0.87 from $0.88, a small reduction that adds to the mixed tone of the overall revisions.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTG has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $29.50 to $28.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded MGIC Investment from a "buy (a-)" rating to a "buy (b+)" rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on MGIC Investment in a report on Friday. They issued a "sector perform" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MGIC Investment presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $28.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MTG

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation NYSE: MTG is a leading provider of private mortgage insurance in the United States. Established in 1957 as the nation's first private mortgage insurer, MGIC helps lenders manage credit risk and facilitates homeownership by protecting mortgage loans against default. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the company operates through its principal subsidiary, Mortgage Guaranty Insurance Corporation, and maintains relationships with a broad network of originators and servicers nationwide.

The company's primary business activity involves issuing mortgage insurance policies that enable borrowers to purchase homes with down payments below traditional lending thresholds.

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