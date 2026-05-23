LSV Asset Management Trims Holdings in Jabil, Inc. $JBL

LSV Asset Management decreased its stake in shares of Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,281,669 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 67,671 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.21% of Jabil worth $292,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBL. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in Jabil by 34.4% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,811 shares of the technology company's stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Jabil by 70.9% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 18,320 shares of the technology company's stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in Jabil by 20.0% during the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 4,967 shares of the technology company's stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Jabil by 50.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 582 shares of the technology company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Jabil during the second quarter worth approximately $488,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company's stock.

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Jabil Price Performance

NYSE:JBL opened at $364.22 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.52 and a 52 week high of $372.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $38.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.29. The stock's fifty day moving average is $307.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.67.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a return on equity of 80.96% and a net margin of 2.48%.The company had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's payout ratio is currently 4.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JBL shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Jabil from $295.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Jabil from $336.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Jabil from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jabil currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.38.

View Our Latest Report on Jabil

Insider Transactions at Jabil

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. The trade was a 6.43% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Priestley sold 3,169 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $1,045,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 57,098 shares in the company, valued at $18,842,340. This represents a 5.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock worth $11,360,740. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Jabil

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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