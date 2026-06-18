Man Group plc Reduces Position in Intuit Inc. $INTU

Man Group plc trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 14.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 227,295 shares of the software maker's stock after selling 38,368 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned 0.08% of Intuit worth $150,565,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Intuit by 522.3% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,697 shares of the software maker's stock worth $34,852,000 after purchasing an additional 43,389 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,791,212 shares of the software maker's stock worth $1,848,954,000 after purchasing an additional 471,451 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Inc grew its stake in Intuit by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 20,717 shares of the software maker's stock worth $13,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,148 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 15.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 47,629 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,526,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $39,728,000 after acquiring an additional 6,999 shares during the period. 83.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Key Intuit News

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $450.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Intuit from $558.00 to $406.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Freedom Capital downgraded Intuit from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuit from $425.00 to $360.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $530.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Twenty-four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $511.35.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $269.08 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average is $354.99 and its 200-day moving average is $465.17. The stock has a market cap of $73.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $268.01 and a twelve month high of $813.70.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The software maker reported $12.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.57 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $8.54 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 21.91%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $11.65 earnings per share. Intuit has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 3.560-3.620 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 23.800-23.850 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 18.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 9th. Intuit's payout ratio is 29.07%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Intuit news, Director Vasant M. Prabhu purchased 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $309.71 per share, with a total value of $154,855.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $541,992.50. This represents a 40.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 284 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.20, for a total value of $80,144.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,398,252.40. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 955 shares of company stock worth $273,855. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company's stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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