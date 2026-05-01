Microsoft Corporation $MSFT Holdings Boosted by U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC

U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT - Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,602 shares of the software giant's stock after buying an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 1.5% of U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Microsoft were worth $59,293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant's stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Daytona Street Capital LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. 71.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 137,933 shares of the company's stock, valued at $56,486,322.16. This trade represents a 8.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Stanton purchased 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 83,905 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. This represents a 6.34% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MSFT shares. Evercore reduced their target price on Microsoft from $580.00 to $510.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday. Wedbush reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $675.00 to $575.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on shares of Microsoft from $659.00 to $556.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $558.67.

View Our Latest Report on MSFT

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $407.78 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $395.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $448.37. Microsoft Corporation has a 12-month low of $356.28 and a 12-month high of $555.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.03 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The software giant reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.06 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $82.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $81.44 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 33.00% and a net margin of 39.34%.Microsoft's revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.46 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Corporation will post 16.54 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft's payout ratio is 22.76%.

Key Headlines Impacting Microsoft

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft's product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

See Also

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