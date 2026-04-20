Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Buys 50,231 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY increased its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,765,707 shares of the pipeline company's stock after acquiring an additional 50,231 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan makes up about 1.5% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY's portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned approximately 0.08% of Kinder Morgan worth $48,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of KMI. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 431.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 6,569,082 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $185,971,000 after acquiring an additional 5,333,986 shares in the last quarter. Merewether Investment Management LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $138,477,000. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 177.8% during the third quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 6,070,100 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $171,845,000 after acquiring an additional 3,885,000 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth $77,662,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 21.1% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 11,882,500 shares of the pipeline company's stock worth $331,878,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,960 shares in the last quarter. 62.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Kinder Morgan

In other news, Director William A. Smith purchased 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.75 per share, with a total value of $89,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 31,087 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $924,838.25. This trade represents a 10.68% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Anthony B. Ashley sold 8,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $255,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 100,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,199,664.70. The trade was a 7.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 49,598 shares of company stock valued at $1,552,572 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Kinder Morgan News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: U.S. Department of Energy approved expanded LNG export volumes for Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island terminal — this raises the company’s potential long‑term cash flows from LNG exports and improves the growth/valuation story for an otherwise mostly stable midstream business. DOE approval raises valuation questions

U.S. Department of Energy approved expanded LNG export volumes for Kinder Morgan’s Elba Island terminal — this raises the company’s potential long‑term cash flows from LNG exports and improves the growth/valuation story for an otherwise mostly stable midstream business. Positive Sentiment: An institutional investor (Baxter Bros Inc.) increased its stake by 21,840 shares in Q4 — institutional buying can signal conviction and provide a bid under the stock. Baxter Bros purchase

An institutional investor (Baxter Bros Inc.) increased its stake by 21,840 shares in Q4 — institutional buying can signal conviction and provide a bid under the stock. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/outlet support: media pieces (The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) highlight KMI as an attractive dividend/midstream name and preview its dividend hike streak — this reinforces income‑investor demand. Motley Fool pick Dividend preview

Analyst/outlet support: media pieces (The Motley Fool, Seeking Alpha) highlight KMI as an attractive dividend/midstream name and preview its dividend hike streak — this reinforces income‑investor demand. Neutral Sentiment: Market attention is elevated — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in KMI, which can increase intraday volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Investor search interest

Market attention is elevated — Zacks/Yahoo note heavy search and interest in KMI, which can increase intraday volume and volatility without changing fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Q1 earnings and webcast scheduled — Wall Street estimates and metric previews are circulating; results or guidance could move the stock more than the background news. Q1 estimates preview Earnings webcast

Q1 earnings and webcast scheduled — Wall Street estimates and metric previews are circulating; results or guidance could move the stock more than the background news. Negative Sentiment: KMI VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares under a pre‑arranged 10b5‑1 plan (3.34% reduction in his holdings) — insider selling can be viewed negatively by some investors, though the trade was executed under a rule‑based plan which mutes the signal. SEC Form 4

Kinder Morgan Stock Up 0.0%

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $32.03 on Monday. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.42 and a 1-year high of $34.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $32.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.02. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a $0.2925 dividend. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 2nd. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KMI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Freedom Capital raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Barclays reissued an "overweight" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kinder Morgan has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $34.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KMI

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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