Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. Boosts Stake in Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 41.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,819 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 35,650 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.'s holdings in Nebius Group were worth $10,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 73.8% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 500.0% in the fourth quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 360 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the first quarter worth $40,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 38.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

Get Nebius Group alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Freedom Capital cut shares of Nebius Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Nebius Group from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Nebius Group from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $154.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NBIS

Nebius Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:NBIS opened at $157.14 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.63 and a beta of 4.20. Nebius Group N.V. has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $168.71. The company's fifty day moving average price is $111.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.05 million. Nebius Group had a negative return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 19.02%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Nebius Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Nebius Group this week:

Insider Activity at Nebius Group

In related news, Director Elena Bunina sold 6,250 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.22, for a total transaction of $1,007,625.00. Following the sale, the director owned 38,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,185,527.74. This trade represents a 14.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total transaction of $1,332,443.42. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 307,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,362,798.84. This represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 129,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,672,401 in the last quarter.

Nebius Group Company Profile

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Nebius Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Nebius Group wasn't on the list.

While Nebius Group currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here