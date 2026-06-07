Modus Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 3,650 Lockheed Martin Corporation $LMT

Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE:LMT - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,650 shares of the aerospace company's stock, valued at approximately $1,765,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,995 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 973 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 1,460 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 2,250 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 86,569 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,092,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Lockheed Martin Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $524.13 on Friday. Lockheed Martin Corporation has a 52 week low of $410.11 and a 52 week high of $692.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $556.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $560.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $120.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The aerospace company reported $6.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.79 by ($0.35). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 101.64% and a net margin of 6.38%.The company had revenue of $18.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.28 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Lockheed Martin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 29.350-30.250 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Corporation will post 29.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $3.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $13.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. Lockheed Martin's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LMT. Citigroup decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $675.00 to $571.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 18th. BNP Paribas Exane decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $770.00 to $680.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $615.00 to $575.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a $595.00 target price on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $680.00 to $605.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $620.68.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation NYSE: LMT is a global aerospace and defense company that designs, develops and manufactures advanced technology systems for government and commercial customers. Formed through the 1995 merger of Lockheed Corporation and Martin Marietta, the company is headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, and focuses on providing integrated solutions across air, space, land and sea domains. Its primary customers include the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and allied governments around the world.

Lockheed Martin's product and service portfolio spans military aircraft, missile and fire-control systems, missile defense, space systems and satellite technologies, sensors and precision weapons.

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