Mondrian Investment Partners LTD Sells 38,085 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK

Mondrian Investment Partners LTD lowered its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610,232 shares of the company's stock after selling 38,085 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 2.7% of Mondrian Investment Partners LTD's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD owned 0.06% of Merck & Co., Inc. worth $169,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kingdom Financial Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. High Note Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.9% during the fourth quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 294 shares of the company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, United Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 76.07% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $116.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $142.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, March 30th. UBS Group increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 20th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $128.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Merck & Co., Inc.

Key Merck & Co., Inc. News

Here are the key news stories impacting Merck & Co., Inc. this week:

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $122.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $110.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.40 and a 1-year high of $125.14.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $15.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 27.55% and a net margin of 13.59%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.22 EPS. Merck & Co., Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.040-5.160 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc is a global biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies and animal health products. Its portfolio spans multiple therapeutic areas with a particular emphasis on oncology, vaccines and infectious disease, as well as therapies for metabolic and chronic conditions. Among its well-known products are the cancer immunotherapy Keytruda (pembrolizumab) and the human papillomavirus vaccine Gardasil; the company also markets a range of medicines and vaccines for veterinary use through Merck Animal Health.

Founded in the late 19th century as the U.S.

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