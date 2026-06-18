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Moore Capital Management LP Boosts Stake in Parker-Hannifin Corporation $PH

Written by MarketBeat
June 18, 2026
Parker-Hannifin logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Moore Capital Management increased its Parker-Hannifin stake by 408% in the fourth quarter, ending with 22,174 shares valued at about $19.5 million.
  • Institutional ownership remains high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 82.44% of Parker-Hannifin’s stock, and several other firms also added modestly to their positions.
  • The company delivered strong quarterly results, beating EPS and revenue estimates, and it also raised its dividend to $2.00 per share from $1.80, though analysts currently have a consensus rating of Moderate Buy.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Moore Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report) by 408.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,174 shares of the industrial products company's stock after acquiring an additional 17,809 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP's holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $19,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 173 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Avion Wealth grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 42 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 917 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 652 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.44% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $980.00 to $950.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho set a $1,050.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Parker-Hannifin from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $1,100.00 to $1,060.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $1,090.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $1,021.05.

View Our Latest Analysis on Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 0.9%

NYSE:PH opened at $946.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Parker-Hannifin Corporation has a 12 month low of $646.51 and a 12 month high of $1,034.96. The company has a market cap of $119.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $908.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $920.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $8.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $7.84 by $0.33. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 27.97%. The business had revenue of $5.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.94 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Parker-Hannifin has set its FY 2026 guidance at 31.200-31.200 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corporation will post 31.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were given a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Parker-Hannifin's previous quarterly dividend of $1.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Parker-Hannifin's payout ratio is presently 29.51%.

About Parker-Hannifin

(Free Report)

Parker-Hannifin Corporation NYSE: PH is a global manufacturer and provider of motion and control technologies and systems. The company designs, manufactures and services a broad range of engineered components and systems used to control the movement and flow of liquids, gases and hydraulic power. Its product portfolio is applied across demanding environments and includes solutions for industrial manufacturing, aerospace, mobile equipment and other engineered applications.

Parker-Hannifin's product and service offerings span hydraulic and pneumatic components, fittings and fluid connectors, valves, pumps and motors, electromechanical actuators and motion-control systems, filtration and separation products, and seals and sealing systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Parker-Hannifin Corporation (NYSE:PH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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