Moore Capital Management LP Increases Stock Position in CVS Health Corporation $CVS

Moore Capital Management LP increased its position in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS - Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,000 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Moore Capital Management LP's holdings in CVS Health were worth $27,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in CVS Health by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 905,715 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $62,474,000 after purchasing an additional 134,535 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,121,377 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $77,353,000 after purchasing an additional 13,329 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in CVS Health by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 585,073 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $40,358,000 after purchasing an additional 7,588 shares during the period. HUB Investment Partners LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,063 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CVS Health by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,609,404 shares of the pharmacy operator's stock worth $111,017,000 after purchasing an additional 119,439 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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CVS Health Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of CVS stock opened at $99.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $126.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.64, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.62. CVS Health Corporation has a 52 week low of $58.50 and a 52 week high of $102.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $88.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.24.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $100.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $94.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business's revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. CVS Health has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.300-7.500 EPS. Analysts predict that CVS Health Corporation will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $106.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $94.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Twenty-two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $100.68.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVS Health

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Larry Robbins sold 1,983,538 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.45, for a total transaction of $187,345,164.10. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 6,213,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $586,842,501.45. This represents a 24.20% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tilak Mandadi sold 69,551 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total transaction of $6,230,378.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 10,133 shares in the company, valued at $907,714.14. The trade was a 87.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 3,441,551 shares of company stock worth $323,703,977 over the last quarter. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation is a diversified healthcare company that operates a large network of retail pharmacies, pharmacy benefit management services and health care solutions. Headquartered in Woonsocket, Rhode Island, the company traces its roots to the early 1960s and has grown into an integrated provider of prescription drugs, over‑the‑counter products, clinical services and health insurance offerings. Its operating model combines retail pharmacy locations and in‑store clinics with broader pharmacy and health plan capabilities.

Key business activities include CVS Pharmacy retail operations, MinuteClinic walk‑in medical clinics and HealthHUB locations that offer expanded clinical services.

See Also

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