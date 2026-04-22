M&T Bank Corp Has $413.78 Million Holdings in NVR, Inc. $NVR

M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR - Free Report) by 34,923.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,738 shares of the construction company's stock after purchasing an additional 56,576 shares during the quarter. NVR makes up approximately 1.2% of M&T Bank Corp's investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 2.00% of NVR worth $413,777,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 133,003 shares of the construction company's stock worth $1,068,634,000 after buying an additional 9,877 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,307 shares of the construction company's stock worth $484,546,000 after buying an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,318 shares of the construction company's stock worth $348,051,000 after buying an additional 1,718 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,576 shares of the construction company's stock worth $326,014,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of NVR by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,420 shares of the construction company's stock worth $300,670,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares in the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group set a $8,100.00 price target on NVR in a report on Friday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on NVR from $8,600.00 to $8,225.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of NVR in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded NVR from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, January 31st. Finally, Seaport Research Partners reiterated a "sell" rating and issued a $5,664.00 target price on shares of NVR in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $7,953.67.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on NVR

Insider Buying and Selling at NVR

In other NVR news, CAO Matthew B. Kelpy sold 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8,100.00, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,684,800. This trade represents a 70.62% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 220 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8,000.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,088,000. This trade represents a 36.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,120 shares of company stock worth $9,012,736. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company's stock.

NVR Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $6,943.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 6.21, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $6,949.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7,308.06. NVR, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6,301.02 and a 1-year high of $8,618.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07.

NVR (NYSE:NVR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The construction company reported $121.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $105.42 by $16.12. NVR had a return on equity of 34.28% and a net margin of 13.27%.The business had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $139.93 EPS. The business's revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 409.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 11th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NVR News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting NVR this week:

Positive Sentiment: Bank of America trimmed its price target to $8,225 but kept a "buy" rating, implying material upside versus the current share level — a vote of confidence that the stock can recover if fundamentals stabilize. Bank of America Lowers NVR Price Target

Bank of America trimmed its price target to $8,225 but kept a "buy" rating, implying material upside versus the current share level — a vote of confidence that the stock can recover if fundamentals stabilize. Neutral Sentiment: News coverage highlights that upcoming earnings will be closely watched as NVR faces margin pressure; these articles flag risk but mainly summarize the debate rather than deliver new data. NVR earnings in focus

News coverage highlights that upcoming earnings will be closely watched as NVR faces margin pressure; these articles flag risk but mainly summarize the debate rather than deliver new data. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst-coverage pieces contextualize the recent target update and investor focus; useful for sentiment monitoring but not immediately catalytic. Is NVR Stock in Focus

Analyst-coverage pieces contextualize the recent target update and investor focus; useful for sentiment monitoring but not immediately catalytic. Negative Sentiment: Zacks' earnings preview warns NVR lacks the setup for an earnings beat in the coming quarter and expects Q1 EPS to decline, raising downside risk around the print. Zacks earnings preview

Zacks' earnings preview warns NVR lacks the setup for an earnings beat in the coming quarter and expects Q1 EPS to decline, raising downside risk around the print. Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research has cut multiple short‑ and multi‑year EPS forecasts (Q1–Q4 and FY2026–FY2028), trimming expectations across several quarters — a direct negative to forward earnings momentum and valuation assumptions. Zacks estimate revisions

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc is a U.S.-based homebuilding and mortgage banking company that designs, constructs and sells single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominiums. The company operates primarily through its homebuilding business and a mortgage banking subsidiary, providing financing and related closing services to its homebuyers. NVR's homebuilding activities include land development, community planning, model home sales and construction management aimed at a range of buyer demographics.

Its homes are marketed under recognizable regional brands, including Ryan Homes and NVHomes, along with other market-specific trade names, and are offered across multiple geographic markets in the United States.

See Also

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