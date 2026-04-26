Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich Buys 4,455 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich increased its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU - Free Report) by 1,366.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,781 shares of the software maker's stock after purchasing an additional 4,455 shares during the quarter. Munich Reinsurance Co Stock Corp in Munich's holdings in Intuit were worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTU. MTM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 135.0% during the third quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 47 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 70.0% during the third quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 51 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 54 shares of the software maker's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.40, for a total transaction of $146,653.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 13,253 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,836,621.20. This trade represents a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $800.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Guggenheim set a $633.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Northcoast Research raised shares of Intuit from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Intuit from $850.00 to $600.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $636.10.

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Intuit Price Performance

Shares of INTU stock opened at $395.95 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $342.11 and a 52-week high of $813.70. The stock has a market cap of $109.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $414.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $545.69.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.68 by $0.47. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 17.44 EPS for the current year.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 9th. Intuit's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.09%.

Intuit News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit Inc NASDAQ: INTU is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit's product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

Further Reading

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