Natixis Advisors LLC Has $72.03 Million Position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C $FWONK

Natixis Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 731,183 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 32,560 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.29% of Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C worth $72,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. AXQ Capital LP acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth $710,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth $195,762,000. Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth $2,597,000. Fiducient Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C in the fourth quarter worth $242,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 8,839 shares of the company's stock worth $871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Weiss Ratings raised Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Sunday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $111.22.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on FWONK

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Stock Down 1.9%

Shares of FWONK opened at $89.32 on Wednesday. Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C has a 12-month low of $80.15 and a 12-month high of $109.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 40.97 and a beta of 0.47. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $88.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.13.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.42 million. Analysts anticipate that Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Chase Carey sold 100,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.28, for a total transaction of $9,028,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 94,356 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,518,459.68. This represents a 51.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C Company Profile

Liberty Media Corporation - Liberty Formula One Series C NASDAQ: FWONK is a tracking stock that represents Liberty Media's economic interest in the Formula One Group, the commercial operator of the FIA Formula One World Championship. Liberty Media is a diversified media and entertainment company that owns and manages a portfolio of media, communications and entertainment businesses. The Formula One Group conducts the commercial activities of one of the world's largest motor sports properties, packaging live races, media rights, sponsorships, licensing and related consumer products around a global sporting calendar.

The Formula One business comprises the sale and distribution of broadcast and digital media rights, race promotion and event management, sponsorship and brand partnerships, merchandising and licensing, and direct-to-consumer digital products and services.

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