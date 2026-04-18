Nebius Group N.V. $NBIS Holdings Decreased by GF Fund Management CO. LTD.

GF Fund Management CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of Nebius Group N.V. (NASDAQ:NBIS - Free Report) by 56.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,184 shares of the company's stock after selling 183,453 shares during the quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. owned 0.06% of Nebius Group worth $11,650,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 12.4% during the second quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 17,651,930 shares of the company's stock valued at $976,681,000 after buying an additional 1,949,708 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 33.4% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 10,132,279 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,137,551,000 after buying an additional 2,536,832 shares in the last quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,607,497 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,284,000 after buying an additional 1,648,497 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nebius Group by 26.0% during the third quarter. Rovida Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,193,647 shares of the company's stock valued at $246,193,000 after buying an additional 453,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Nebius Group during the third quarter valued at $238,511,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.90% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on NBIS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, April 9th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Compass Point started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a "buy" rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday, January 15th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Thursday. They set a "peer perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Nebius Group in a report on Monday, March 16th. They set a "buy" rating and a $169.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nebius Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $154.75.

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Trending Headlines about Nebius Group

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Insider Transactions at Nebius Group

In other Nebius Group news, Director Elena Bunina sold 7,143 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $1,000,020.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 51,284 shares in the company, valued at $7,179,760. The trade was a 12.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CTO Danila Shtan sold 13,489 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.78, for a total value of $1,332,443.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer owned 307,378 shares in the company, valued at $30,362,798.84. This trade represents a 4.20% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 129,740 shares of company stock valued at $14,672,401.

Nebius Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NBIS opened at $157.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $111.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 6.57. Nebius Group N.V. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $168.71. The company has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -107.63 and a beta of 4.20.

Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.27). Nebius Group had a net margin of 19.02% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $227.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $246.05 million. Analysts anticipate that Nebius Group N.V. will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company's services include Nebius AI, an AI-centric cloud platform that offers infrastructure and computing capability for AI deployment and machine-learning oriented solutions; and Toloka AI that offers generative AI (GenAI) solutions at every stage of the GenAI lifecycle, such as data annotation and generation, model training and fine-tuning, and quality assessment of large language model for accuracy and reliability.

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