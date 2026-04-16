NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE Shares Sold by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa lessened its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE - Free Report) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 479,886 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 297,900 shares during the quarter. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $38,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 64,158 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,843,000 after acquiring an additional 12,738 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 5.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 326,193 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $24,624,000 after purchasing an additional 15,600 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,845,447 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $365,783,000 after purchasing an additional 60,324 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 286.0% during the third quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC now owns 22,028 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 16,322 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 61.8% during the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 60,985 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 23,288 shares in the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $91.25 on Thursday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.64 and a 1 year high of $96.21. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $92.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.74, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.74.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 24.93%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 27th were given a dividend of $0.6232 per share. This is an increase from NextEra Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $2.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. NextEra Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut NextEra Energy from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $103.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $95.22.

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NextEra Energy News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting NextEra Energy this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other news, Treasurer James Michael May sold 7,161 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $646,423.47. Following the sale, the treasurer owned 26,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,411,924.13. The trade was a 21.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Terrell Kirk Crews II sold 19,672 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total transaction of $1,775,791.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 73,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,667,071.39. This trade represents a 21.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 190,816 shares of company stock worth $17,075,619 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc NYSE: NEE, headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida, is a leading clean energy company with both regulated utility operations and competitive renewable generation businesses. The company's principal operating subsidiaries include Florida Power & Light Company (FPL), a regulated electric utility serving customers in Florida, and NextEra Energy Resources, which develops, constructs, owns and operates a large portfolio of wind, solar and energy storage projects. Together these businesses provide electricity supply, transmission and distribution services as well as utility-scale renewable generation and related services.

NextEra's activities cover the full lifecycle of power assets, from project development and construction to operation, maintenance and asset optimization.

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