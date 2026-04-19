Ninety One UK Ltd Boosts Position in Valero Energy Corporation $VLO

Ninety One UK Ltd increased its stake in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 408.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,007 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after buying an additional 134,942 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd owned 0.06% of Valero Energy worth $27,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 3,909 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Waddell & Associates LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 2,040 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. DSG Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. DSG Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,803 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. River Street Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,107 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,971,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

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Valero Energy Stock Down 7.4%

VLO stock opened at $223.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.31 and a 200 day moving average of $191.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $106.83 and a 52 week high of $258.43.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $30.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.20 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 12.35%. Valero Energy's revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Valero Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 5th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. This is a boost from Valero Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. Valero Energy's payout ratio is 62.83%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on VLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $197.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $212.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Valero Energy from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $203.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Valero Energy to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valero Energy has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $230.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Valero Energy

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other Valero Energy news, SVP Eric A. Fisher sold 8,311 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.69, for a total transaction of $1,892,331.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 42,242 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,618,080.98. This trade represents a 16.44% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company's stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation is a San Antonio, Texas–based integrated downstream energy company that manufactures and markets transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks and other industrial products. The company's operations focus on refining crude oil into finished fuels such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, as well as producing asphalt and other refined product streams for commercial and industrial customers.

In addition to refining, Valero has significant operations in renewable fuels, including the production of ethanol and other biofuels, and it manages an extensive logistics network of pipelines, terminals, rail and marine assets to move feedstocks and finished products.

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