Norges Bank Purchases New Position in Halliburton Company $HAL

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,990,925 shares of the oilfield services company's stock, valued at approximately $169,304,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 0.71% of Halliburton at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAL. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Halliburton by 81.8% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 91,030,451 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $2,239,349,000 after buying an additional 40,969,139 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Halliburton by 82,596.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,771,388 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $841,339,000 after buying an additional 29,735,387 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $418,738,000. Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in Halliburton in the 3rd quarter valued at about $147,315,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Halliburton by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 8,610,870 shares of the oilfield services company's stock valued at $175,490,000 after buying an additional 3,969,759 shares during the last quarter. 85.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on HAL. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Halliburton from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Capital One Financial upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $43.27.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Halliburton

Halliburton Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HAL opened at $41.09 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $39.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.42. Halliburton Company has a 52-week low of $19.84 and a 52-week high of $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.69.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The oilfield services company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 6.95% and a return on equity of 19.04%. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Halliburton's revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Halliburton Company will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. Halliburton's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.36%.

Insider Transactions at Halliburton

In other Halliburton news, VP Timothy Mckeon sold 8,655 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $363,510.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 72,976 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,064,992. This trade represents a 10.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Tobi M. Young sold 6,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $255,535.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 15,250 shares in the company, valued at $636,230. This represents a 28.65% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 420,837 shares of company stock valued at $16,979,135 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.57% of the company's stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton is one of the world's largest providers of products and services to the energy industry, offering a broad portfolio that supports the lifecycle of oil and gas reservoirs from exploration and drilling through production and abandonment. Founded in 1919 by Erle P. Halliburton as an oil-well cementing company, the firm is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has developed into an integrated oilfield services company serving upstream operators globally.

The company's activities encompass drilling and evaluation, well construction and completion, production enhancement and well intervention.

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