Norges Bank Takes Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. $AKAM

Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 2,211,563 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock, valued at approximately $192,959,000. Norges Bank owned 1.54% of Akamai Technologies as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,239,099 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $245,394,000 after acquiring an additional 177,756 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 35.6% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,331,333 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $176,626,000 after acquiring an additional 612,071 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 522.8% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,020,346 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $153,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695,937 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 570.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,634,040 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $123,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 1,467.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 783,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company's stock worth $68,395,000 after acquiring an additional 733,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.28% of the company's stock.

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Akamai Technologies News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Akamai Technologies this week:

Positive Sentiment: Akamai announced a new partner program relationship with GM Sectec, expanding its security ecosystem and potentially boosting enterprise adoption of its platform. Akamai and GM Sectec Partner to Secure Autonomous Digital Workforce

Akamai announced a new partner program relationship with GM Sectec, expanding its security ecosystem and potentially boosting enterprise adoption of its platform. Positive Sentiment: Akamai and NVIDIA expanded their partnership to embed Zero Trust security into AI infrastructure, reinforcing Akamai’s relevance in the fast-growing AI security market. Akamai Brings Security Inside AI Factories with NVIDIA

Akamai and NVIDIA expanded their partnership to embed Zero Trust security into AI infrastructure, reinforcing Akamai’s relevance in the fast-growing AI security market. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research reiterated a Strong Sell stance while publishing mixed earnings estimate changes, including a small boost to Q4 2027 EPS but modest cuts to several near-term and long-term periods. Bear of the Day: Akamai Technologies (AKAM)

Zacks Research reiterated a stance while publishing mixed earnings estimate changes, including a small boost to Q4 2027 EPS but modest cuts to several near-term and long-term periods. Negative Sentiment: Several Zacks Research forecast cuts to Akamai’s 2026–2028 EPS estimates suggest analysts see slower profit growth ahead, which can weigh on valuation for a stock already trading near its 52-week high.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKAM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $140.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, May 11th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $145.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AKAM

Insider Activity at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.29, for a total transaction of $1,564,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 22,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,301,054.56. The trade was a 40.47% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mani Sundaram sold 1,722 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.58, for a total transaction of $169,754.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 21,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,133,961.26. This represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:AKAM opened at $160.36 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.31 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $69.78 and a twelve month high of $165.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.52.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.61. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company's revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. Akamai Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-7.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.450-1.650 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc is a leading provider of content delivery network (CDN) services and cloud security solutions designed to optimize and safeguard digital experiences. Leveraging a globally distributed platform, the company accelerates web and mobile content delivery for enterprises, media companies, e-commerce platforms and government agencies. Its edge computing architecture brings processing power closer to end users, reducing latency and improving application performance across geographies.

The company's core offerings include content acceleration, web and mobile performance optimization, media delivery, and a suite of cybersecurity solutions that protect against DDoS attacks, application-layer threats and bot-driven fraud.

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