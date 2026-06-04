Norges Bank Takes Position in BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. $BJ

Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,685,712 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $151,765,000. Norges Bank owned approximately 1.29% of BJ's Wholesale Club at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Leonteq Securities AG bought a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 713 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S bought a new position in shares of BJ's Wholesale Club during the third quarter worth about $75,000. 98.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on BJ shares. Evercore restated a "positive" rating on shares of BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on BJ's Wholesale Club in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a "neutral" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on BJ's Wholesale Club from $118.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $105.27.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BJ's Wholesale Club

BJ's Wholesale Club Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BJ stock opened at $89.16 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $94.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.73. BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.65 and a fifty-two week high of $115.43.

BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. BJ's Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 2.62%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. BJ's Wholesale Club has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.400-4.600 EPS. Research analysts forecast that BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at BJ's Wholesale Club

In other news, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 8,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.02, for a total transaction of $728,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 306,330 shares in the company, valued at $27,882,156.60. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,050 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $186,939.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 14,769 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,346,785.11. This represents a 12.19% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club, headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, is a membership-based warehouse retailer offering a wide range of products and services primarily to small businesses and individual consumers. The company operates large-format clubs that provide value-priced groceries, health and beauty products, electronics, home goods, furniture, seasonal items and automotive supplies. In addition to its in-club offerings, BJ's features fuel stations at many locations and operates an e-commerce platform for online ordering and home delivery.

Founded in 1984 as a division of Zayre Corp., BJ's Wholesale Club quickly expanded throughout the Northeastern United States.

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